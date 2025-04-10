Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt Dark Edition Launched: Price, Features, and More

New Dark Edition Cars: Citroen India has announced a new special edition of its three vehicles in India. The automaker has launched the C3, Aircross, and the Basalt Dark Edition variants for the buyers. Citroen says it will be exclusively available on the top-spec variants of the three vehicles. The Dark Edition enhances the cosmetic appeal of the vehicles and remains unchanged mechanically.

Here’s a quick rundown on the C3, Aircross, and Basalt Dark Edition:

What’s new in the Dark Edition of C3, Aircross, and Basalt?

The C3, Aircross and the Basalt’s Dark Edition brings in a cosmetic changes to the exteriors and the interiors of the vehicles. With the Dark Edition, they have a Perla Nera Black paint shade, chrome accents are now made to dark chrome accents, gloss black treatments on the bumper and the door handles. A black side moulding is present on all three vehicles.

On the interiors, the C3, Aircross, and the Basalt will have all-black leatherette upholstery, gloss black inserts on multiple parts, and all black interiors. Further, it has red inserts in multiple areas to enhance the visual appeal.

What is the price of the Citroen C3 Dark Edition?

According to a statement from Citroen, the prices of the C3 Dark Edition start at ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

What is the price of the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition?

The price of the Citroen Aircross Dark Edition starts at ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the price of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition?

The price of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition starts at ₹12.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the engine options on Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basalt?