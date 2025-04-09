Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: How Do These Compare?

Tiago vs Celerio: Buyers planning for a new car in the budget hatchback segment have decent options to choose from. Earlier, we got you a comparison piece on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Further, the Celerio also competes with the Tata Tiago in its segment. Tiago is the entry-level model from Tata Motors, which recently got updated with new features and interiors.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Tata Tiago for the buyers:

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Features

The Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio have a decent list of features on offer. For starters, Tata Tiago has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, and more. Tiago has dual airbags on offer. On the other hand, the Celerio has an 8-inch infotainment screen, manual air conditioning, all power windows, and others. Celerio offers six airbags as standard across variants.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Colours

The Tata Tiago is available in six colour options to buyers. On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with seven colour options for the buyers.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Variants

The Tata Tiago has five variants on offer. The CNG option is not available in the top-spec XZ+ variant. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in seven variants to buyers.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Tata Tiago have a single engine option to choose from. It has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers also have an option to choose a CNG option, paired with an AMT transmission as well.

However, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a single engine option for the buyers. It comes with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine makes 66 bhp and 91 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price