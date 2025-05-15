Citroen C3 Updated with Retro-Fit CNG Option, But Here’s a Catch

Updated May 15th 2025, 17:15 IST
C3 CNG in Town: Citroen has announced the retro fitment of CNG option to its entry-level hatchback, C3 in India. According to Citroen, the buyers of the C3 can now choose for the retrofitment of the CNG option at the dealership level. Since the automaker offers the C3 with two engine options, the catch comes as in as the buyers can choose for the CNG option only with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and not with the turbo petrol engine.
“The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability,” Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said.
Here’s everything buyers need to know about the Citroen C3 CNG:
The price of the retro-fitment of the C3 CNG is ₹93,000 over the ex-showroom price. The price of the base variant Live, with CNG is ₹7.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida).
Citroen offers the C3 CNG in four variant options. These are:
Since the auto manufacturer offers the C3 CNG with the 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the performance from engine is 80 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, the engine performance from the CNG mode is still unclear.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Spotted in Land Rover Defender - Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ₹1.2 Crore SUV
According to Citroen, the fuel efficiency of the Citroen C3 CNG is 28.1 km/kg.
The feature list on the C3 CNG remains unchanged as compared to the regular model. It continues to have six airbags, ABS, traction control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.
The Citroen C3 CNG competes with the Tata Punch CNG, Hyundai Exter CNG, Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG, at this price point.
Published May 15th 2025, 17:15 IST