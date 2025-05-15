Citroen C3 Updated with Retro-Fit CNG Option, But Here’s a Catch

C3 CNG in Town: Citroen has announced the retro fitment of CNG option to its entry-level hatchback, C3 in India. According to Citroen, the buyers of the C3 can now choose for the retrofitment of the CNG option at the dealership level. Since the automaker offers the C3 with two engine options, the catch comes as in as the buyers can choose for the CNG option only with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and not with the turbo petrol engine.

“The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability,” Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the Citroen C3 CNG:

Citroen C3 CNG Price

The price of the retro-fitment of the C3 CNG is ₹93,000 over the ex-showroom price. The price of the base variant Live, with CNG is ₹7.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida).

Citroen C3 CNG Variants

Citroen offers the C3 CNG in four variant options. These are:

Live

Feel

Feel (O)

Shine

Citroen C3 CNG Engine Specifications

Since the auto manufacturer offers the C3 CNG with the 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the performance from engine is 80 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. However, the engine performance from the CNG mode is still unclear.

Citroen C3 CNG Fuel Efficiency

According to Citroen, the fuel efficiency of the Citroen C3 CNG is 28.1 km/kg.

Citroen C3 CNG Features

The feature list on the C3 CNG remains unchanged as compared to the regular model. It continues to have six airbags, ABS, traction control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Citroen C3 CNG Competition