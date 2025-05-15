Gautam Gambhir Spotted in Land Rover Defender - Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ₹1.2 Crore SUV

Gautam Gambhir Car Collection: Gautam Gambhir, a popular former Indian cricket player, was recently spotted in his Land Rover Defender in Mumbai. According to media reports, Gambhir has a Defender 110 SE variant, equipped with a petrol engine. The Land Rover Defender is a popular SUV among Bollywood celebrities, cricket players, and businessmen in India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Land Rover Defender in India

What are the variants of the Land Rover Defender?

Land Rover offers the Defender Series in three iterations to buyers. There is a Defender 90, which is a three-door version of the Defender. Then there is the Defender 110, which is mainly seen on roads and is opted for by buyers. Then, at last, there is the Defender 130, which is the extended wheel-base version and has third-row seating.

What are the features of the Land Rover Defender?

The Land Rover Defender is loaded with multiple convenience features and off-road features for a better experience. For starters, it has multi-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment, adaptive air suspension, and more. There are multiple driving modes and off-road modes, which alter the engine, brakes, suspensions and other parameters of the SUV.

What are the engine options on the Land Rover Defender?

Land Rover provides multiple engine options for customers to choose from. There is a 2.0L petrol, a 2.0L diesel engine option to choose from. However, buyers looking for more performance from the engine, the Defender is also available with a 5.0L V8 petrol engine.

Which Bollywood celebrities own a Land Rover Defender?