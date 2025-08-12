Citroen C3X Launched in India - What’s New?

Citroen C3 Lineup Updated: Citroen India has updated the C3 variant lineup for the Indian market. The French automaker has launched the C3X, and says this variant gets 15 new features over the regular C3. The exterior design of the C3X is unchanged, and it gets a major update in the feature list. The C3X now comes with a push-button start/stop system, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. Further, the automaker has also reduced the prices of the regular C3 base variant, which is now starting at ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick rundown of the Citroen C3X for the Indian market:

Citroen C3X Features

Regarding the feature list, the Citroen C3X comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a push button start/stop system, cruise control, an auto dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree parking camera, which costs an additional ₹25,000.

Citroen C3X Safety Features

The Citroen C3X variant continues to offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, speed-sensing door locks, and others.

Citroen C3X Colours

If you are planning to buy the Citroen C3X, then you have multiple colour options to choose from. It is available in five monotone, two dual-tone, and three interior trims.

Five monotone Colours

Polar White

Steel Grey

Cosmo Blue

Perla Nera Black

Garnet Red

Two dual-tone

Cosmo Blue with Polar White Roof

Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black

Citroen C3X Engine Options

Citroen offers the C3X with a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it is also available with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Citroen C3X Price