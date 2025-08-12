Citroen C3X Launched in India - What’s New?

Updated 12 August 2025 at 17:37 IST
Citroen C3 Lineup Updated: Citroen India has updated the C3 variant lineup for the Indian market. The French automaker has launched the C3X, and says this variant gets 15 new features over the regular C3. The exterior design of the C3X is unchanged, and it gets a major update in the feature list. The C3X now comes with a push-button start/stop system, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. Further, the automaker has also reduced the prices of the regular C3 base variant, which is now starting at ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here is a quick rundown of the Citroen C3X for the Indian market:
Regarding the feature list, the Citroen C3X comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a push button start/stop system, cruise control, an auto dimming IRVM, and a 360-degree parking camera, which costs an additional ₹25,000.
The Citroen C3X variant continues to offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, speed-sensing door locks, and others.
If you are planning to buy the Citroen C3X, then you have multiple colour options to choose from. It is available in five monotone, two dual-tone, and three interior trims.
Citroen offers the C3X with a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it is also available with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
The price of the Citroen C3X variant starts at ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone variant. You can also choose this C3X variant with the CNG option, which additionally costs ₹93,000.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 17:37 IST