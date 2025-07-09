Coming Soon: India's Cheapest 7 Seater Car. Details Here

Renault Triber Facelift: The Indian automotive segment has multiple seven-seater cars available in the market. As per media reports, Renault is expected to launch the Triber facelift in July 2025. The current generation of the Triber is the cheapest seven-seater car on sale in India. Recently, in a YouTube video, the test mules of the upcoming Triber facelift under heavy camouflage were spied testing and some details were evident.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Renault Triber facelift:

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift Exteriors

As per our recent report, the upcoming Renault Triber facelift is expected to have a new design for the grille and headlamps. However, it is still under wraps whether the Renault Triber facelift will get LED or halogen headlamps. The video shows that the test mules of the Renault Triber facelift will get fog lamps on the lower side of the bumper and it will get a black colour body cladding to reduce the visual bulk.

We expect the overall silhouette to remain unchanged. On the side, the upcoming Renault Triber facelift will come with roof rails.

The rear of the Renault Triber facelift is likely to come with design changes and the test mule of the Renault Triber facelift indicates that it will get LED tail lamps.

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift Features

The feature list on the Renault Triber facelift is still under wraps. However, since the current model offers a wireless charger, a push button start stop system, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, and others. We can expect Renault to update the feature list in the upcoming Triber facelift.

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift Engine

The current Renault Triber comes with a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, the Triber facelift is expected to come with a new engine option.

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift Price

The expected price of the Renault Triber Facelift is between ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upcoming Renault Triber Facelift Launch