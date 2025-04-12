Considering to Buy Honda Elevate: Check Out its Top 3 Alternatives

Honda Elevate Alternatives: The compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for buyers. In this segment, customers have a choice of the Honda Elevate. It is a compact SUV, having comfortable seating, decent features, and a refined petrol engine. It is equipped with a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, it has ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. Elevate has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 121 bhp and 145 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

What is the price of the Honda Elevate?

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are the top three alternatives of the Honda Elevate that buyers can check:

Kia Seltos

The first compact SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Kia Seltos. It is a feature-loaded SUV, having comfortable seating and multiple engine options. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and more. For safety, Seltos comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, and other safety features. The buyers can opt for a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine depending on their preference.

What is the price of the Kia Seltos?

The price of the 2025 Kia Seltos starts at ₹11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Volkswagen Taigun

The next compact SUV on the list that buyers can check as an alternative for Honda Elevate is the Volkswagen Taigun. It is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, has decent features and powerful engine options. It comes with a single colour for the ambient lighting, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, a regular sunroof, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The buyers can choose either a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which comes with cylinder deactivation technology.

What is the price of the Volkswagen Taigun?

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The third compact SUV on the list that buyers can check as an alternative for the Honda Elevate is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It has comfortable seating, decent features, and is available with an AWD drivetrain and strong hybrid option as well. It has features such as front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters in the automatic variants, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, traction control, ABS, ESC and other features. The buyers can opt for a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option and an AWD drivetrain. Further, it is also available with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

What is the price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?