Considering To Buy Mahindra XEV 9E in 2026? Check Out its Key Features

Mahindra XEV 9E Key Highlights: Buyers, when planning for a new electric vehicle in the market, have plenty of options to choose from. Recently, new models from Mahindra, Tata Motors, and other automakers have intensified the competition,n and the EV SUV segment saw some good additions. At around ₹25-30 lakh, you have multiple offerings, which have a good, comfortable cabin, are feature-rich, and offer a good driving range. In this segment, you can check out the Mahindra XEV 9E in the market, which is a popular choice among car buyers.

The Mahindra XEV 9E has a futuristic design on the outside, has a spacious and comfortable cabin space, and is a feature-rich offering in the segment. It has features like a triple-screen layout, a 360-degree parking camera, 64 colours for ambient lighting, and has even scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Mahindra offers the XEV 9E with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack and multiple colour options.

Recently, we drove the Mahindra XEV 9E Pack Three variant on the city and highways and tested its range, features, comfort, and other parameters. Checking out its highlights can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Mahindra XEV 9E Front Right Quarter | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Range

Mahindra offers the XEV 9E with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557km and a 79kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 682km.

Mahindra XEV 9E Range | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We drove the 79kWh battery pack, and during our 500km experience, we used the one-pedal drive mode most of the time in the city conditions, which helped in regeneration and charged the battery in peak traffic. It helped in gaining some extra kilometres, and we have had a real-world range efficiency of 7.1km/kWh.

Design

The exterior design of the Mahindra XEV 9E is bold and futuristic. The front profile looks sporty and has a connected LED DRL along with LED projector headlamps. During night drives, the throw of the headlamps was good, and the road was well illuminated. Moreover, the LED lamps do a welcome and a goodbye sequence, which looks good at night.

Mahindra XEV 9E Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the sides, the XEV 9E is big in proportions. Firstly, it uses flush door handles, which look good and pop out while unlocking. However, Mahindra has cut corners by offering them only on the driver's side. There is subtle ‘Three’ badging on the fender, and the use of black shade on the cladding and around the window area reduces the visual bulk. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, and the design is modern and comes with all four-disc brakes.

Mahindra XEV 9E Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, it has connected LED tail lamps with sequential indicators neatly integrated in the LED tail lamps. Since the XEV 9E has a coupe design, the rear glass we felt was quite useless, and you do not get any view from the IRVM through it. The rear looks bulky, and the charging port is neatly integrated under the left side of the tail lamp. Moreover, you have a powered tail gate, and the boot space is big enough for your weekend getaway. Since it has bulky proportions at the rear, you’ll feel blind spots while using the ORVMs during driving.

Mahindra XEV 9E Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Comfort

As we mentioned, the Mahindra XEV 9E is huge on the outside; on the inside, it has a spacious and comfortable cabin. The front seats are pretty comfortable, and you even get a welcome feature, which we felt was a useful offering at its price. The seats have good cushioning; however, the bolstering support could have been improved. The cabin is wide enough, and you do not rub your shoulders with the co-passenger.

Mahindra XEV 9E 19-Inch Wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, it has good space on offer, resulting in a plush cabin experience. The rear seats even get a recline function, which enhances the overall comfort levels. There is a good amount of knee and leg room, and since the cabin is wide enough and the floor is flat, the middle passenger can be easily comfortable, and on long trips, you’ll not feel tired. Moreover, for charging, you get 65W ports at the seats, wherein you can also opt for rear-seat entertainment.

Mahindra XEV 9E Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The suspensions on the XEV 9E are tuned on the softer side. The ride quality is premium, and the suspension works effortlessly and glides through bad roads and potholes. The steering wheel has good feel and feedback, and it is quite light to use in the city. However, at triple-digit speeds, the steering weighs up well, and the body roll is quite evident while going on corners.

Features

The Mahindra XEV 9E is a feature-rich offering in the market. Some of the key features are the triple-screens, multiple driving modes, 64 colour ambient lighting, one-pedal drive, boost model, a wireless charger, a panoramic glass roof, Groove mode, and others.

Mahindra XEV 9E Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We enjoyed using the multiple driving modes, which helped in churning a good driving range, and the 64 colour ambient lighting made the cabin feel lit and upmarket. Though you get artificial sounds, we felt them better in the BE 6. Moreover, it has dual-zone climate control, and every time you turn the car on, it turns on, and you have to manually go into the climate control settings to shut it off. Moreover, since it has everything integrated in the touchscreen, you have a physical controller as well, which works well and is quite handy to use rather than going on the touchscreen.

Talking about safety, as we mentioned, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test for the adult and child occupants. It comes with Level-2 ADAS, which includes lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control, a booster headlamp, and others. The ADAS functions worked effortlessly, and we enjoyed using the lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and other functions.

Mahindra XEV 9E Steering Wheel | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Additionally, it has front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. The camera quality of the 360-degree parking camera is decent, and Mahindra could improve it in the upcoming updates. However, though there are physical controls for 360-degree parking camera, hazard lamps, and other functions, you need to press them hard to operate, and sometimes it may become quite cumbersome to use.

Mahindra XEV 9E Camera Quality | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

