Considering To Buy Tata Altroz: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Need To Check

Alternatives of Tata Altroz: Buyers considering a premium hatchback with safety and decent comfort under a budget of Rs 10 lakh can check out the Tata Altroz. Altroz has a sporty appearance, comfortable seating for five passengers and features such as a wireless charger, driving modes, 10.25-inch infotainment and more. Regarding safety, Tata Altroz scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Buyers of Tata Altroz have three engine options to select. There is a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine with a CNG option.

The price of the Tata Altroz starts at Rs 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Tata Altroz that buyers can check:

Hyundai i20

The first alternative that buyers can check out is the Hyundai i20. It has a simplistic design, decent space in the interiors and a feature-loaded cabin. It has features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. Regarding engine options, buyers have a single-engine option. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 84BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an IVT gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The next car on the list of the top three alternatives for Tata Altroz that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a robust stance, comfortable interiors and a comprehensive set of features. It has automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and ESC. Buyers of the Baleno have a single engine option which is also available with CNG. It has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 90BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Glanza

The third car on the list that buyers can check is the Toyota Glanza. It has a similar design to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a projector LED headlamp, a similar space as the Baleno and a feature list. It has a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and more. Safety features consist of six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control and more. Regarding the engine, there is a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 90bhp and 114Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Toyota Glanza is Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.