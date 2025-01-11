Published 12:24 IST, January 11th 2025
Vinfast VF7 and VF9 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s Everything That You Need to Know
Vinfast has officially announced its participation at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and will showcase the VF7 and VF9. Check details:
Vinfast in India: Vinfast has officially announced its participation at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. According to a video teaser, the Vietnamese auto manufacturer will showcase the VF7 and the VF9 SUVs in India. The VF7 is a five-seater electric SUV with two battery packs. The VF9 is a seven-seater electric SUV that is available in a single battery pack and two variants abroad.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming Vinfast SUVs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo:
Vinfast VF7:
The Vinfast VF7 is a five-seater electric SUV with a sleek front design and LED projector headlamps. It is 4,545 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,635.75 mm high. The Eco variant is powered by a single motor and the Plus variant has a dual-motor setup. Regarding battery and range, the VF7 has a 75.3kWh battery, with a claimed range of 475km for the Eco variant and 431km for the Plus variant.
Vinfast VF9:
Vinfast VF9 is the seven-seater premium SUV from the Vietnamese automaker. It has a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps merging in the grill. The base variant has 20-inch alloy wheels whereas the top-spec trim has 21-inch wheels. It has a length of 5,119mm, is 2,004mm wide and has a height of 1,691mm. It has a dual-electric motor setup and both variants are available in AWD powertrain. It is powered by a 123kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 531km for the Eco variant and the plus variant has a claimed range of 468km.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo - Date, Time and Location:
The forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be organised by the Ministry of Commerce Industry. It is scheduled from January 17-22, 2025. It will be a stage for a slew of new cars and concept vehicles that are going to be unveiled or launched later in India. Other upcoming brands at the expo are Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai, and more.
