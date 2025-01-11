Vinfast VF7 and VF9 to Debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here’s Everything That You Need to Know

Vinfast in India: Vinfast has officially announced its participation at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. According to a video teaser, the Vietnamese auto manufacturer will showcase the VF7 and the VF9 SUVs in India. The VF7 is a five-seater electric SUV with two battery packs. The VF9 is a seven-seater electric SUV that is available in a single battery pack and two variants abroad.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming Vinfast SUVs at Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

Vinfast VF7:

The Vinfast VF7 is a five-seater electric SUV with a sleek front design and LED projector headlamps. It is 4,545 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,635.75 mm high. The Eco variant is powered by a single motor and the Plus variant has a dual-motor setup. Regarding battery and range, the VF7 has a 75.3kWh battery, with a claimed range of 475km for the Eco variant and 431km for the Plus variant.

Vinfast VF9:

Vinfast VF9 is the seven-seater premium SUV from the Vietnamese automaker. It has a connected LED DRL and LED headlamps merging in the grill. The base variant has 20-inch alloy wheels whereas the top-spec trim has 21-inch wheels. It has a length of 5,119mm, is 2,004mm wide and has a height of 1,691mm. It has a dual-electric motor setup and both variants are available in AWD powertrain. It is powered by a 123kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 531km for the Eco variant and the plus variant has a claimed range of 468km.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo - Date, Time and Location: