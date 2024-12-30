Considering To Buy Tata Nexon EV: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV Alternative: Buyers who are planning to buy an EV with a decent range, comfortable interiors and features can check out the Nexon EV. Tata Nexon EV is similar in design to the ICE counterpart. It has a sleek exterior design, and spacious interiors and has three battery packs for the customers. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. Additionally, it also comes with the Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle features, which allow you to use the vehicle as an inverter and run your home appliances.

Regarding battery packs, the Nexon EV has a 30kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 325km. The motor with this battery pack produces 127BHP and 215Nm torque. Buyers looking for a bigger battery pack can check out the 40.5kWh battery pack option. This has a claimed range of 465km. Under this, the motor produces 143BHP and 215Nm torque. Nexon recently got a bigger battery pack, a 45kWh pack. This has a claimed range of 489km on a single charge.

The price of the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its alternatives that buyers can check out if considering the Tata Nexon EV:

MG Windsor EV

Buyers looking for a comfortable vehicle with a decent range and feature-loaded EV can check out the MG Windsor EV. It was launched recently in India and has a bulky design on the exteriors, ample space in the interiors and is available with a single battery pack. It has features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, and more. Regarding battery packs, the MG Windsor EV has a 38kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 331km on a single charge.

The price of the MG Windsor EV with B-a-a-S is Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 3.5/km as the battery rent. The price of the MG Windsor EV without B–a-a-S is Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the battery.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

The next car that buyers can check out on the list is the Mahindra XUV 400 EV. It has been on sale for quite some time and an update of it is awaited. The XUV 400 has a similar design to the XUV 300, having a sharp front profile, better space in the boot and interiors and a comprehensive set of features on offer. It has features such as automatic climate control, driving modes, steering modes, sunroof, and more. Regarding range, buyers can choose the XUV 400 EV from two battery packs, a 34.5kWh battery pack and a 39.4kWh battery pack.

The 34.5kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 375km on a single charge. The motor produces 147BHP and 310Nm torque. The latter, a 39.4kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 456km on a single charge.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV starts at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG ZS EV

Buyers can also check out the MG ZS EV on the list, which has bigger dimensions, better range, and more features. The MG ZS EV is similar in design on the exteriors and interiors to the Astor. It has features such as automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. Regarding range, buyers do not have any option as it is available in a single battery pack. The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 461km on a single charge.

The price of the MG ZS EV with B-a-a-S starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the battery rent at Rs 4.5/km. The price including the battery starts at Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variants.