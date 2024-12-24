EVs on Hills in Winters: In the winter season, people tend to make road trips to hill stations to experience snow and chilly weather. They often take their petrol and diesel cars to these places. However, people who are taking an EV require some extra factors that need to be kept in mind while planning your journey. Some of these factors are the availability of chargers, the road conditions, and the range of the vehicle.

Before the beginning of the trip with EVs to the hills, here are some important factors that play a crucial role in your journey:

Charging Infrastructure:

While taking your EVs on a long trip, keep a note of the charging points on the route. In remote hilly areas, the options for public chargers can be limited. This foresight information will help you to prevent any unexpected range anxiety.

Weather Conditions:

The next point that people need to check is the weather conditions of the area. This factor can affect the battery performance as cold temperatures reduce the efficiency and hot temperatures tend to impact the longevity of the battery.

Driving Style:

The driving style is an important factor while cruising on highways and hilly terrains. Keep your EV in either Eco mode or Normal mode with higher regen in the plain areas. Driving in the Sports mode will unnecessarily drain the battery and deplete the range, resulting in earlier range anxiety.

Energy Consumption:

Energy consumption is an important factor on your road trip to the hills in winter. While going uphill, there is more consumption of power and the battery will reduce faster as compared to driving on flat terrains. While people going downhill, they can use the EV’s regenerative braking which allows them to charge the battery and enhance the range.

Vehicle Maintenance:

The condition of the EV is another important factor. The tyre pressure should be optimal to reduce the rolling resistance. Avoid carrying unnecessary luggage on your trip to hills as it can hamper the performance of the battery.

By considering the above factors, people can optimise the performance of their EVs while travelling to hills in winter.