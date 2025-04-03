Considering to buy Tata Tiago: Here Are Its Top Alternatives That Buyers Can Check

Tata Tiago Alternatives: Budget-conscious buyers in India consider a vehicle that is low maintenance and has a comfortable cabin and a frugal petrol engine. In this segment, the buyers can check out the Tata Tiago. It is the entry-level offering from Tata Motors, having a decent feature list and comfortable seating. Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 update of the Tiago with updated interiors, colour options and feature list for the buyers. It is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. There is an option for CNG as well.

The starting price of Tata Tiago is ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are the top three alternatives of Tata Tiago that buyers can check:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

The first car on the list that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. It has a tallboy design, resulting in great headroom. Wagon R has decent space in the cabin and it is likely to get updated with a six airbags variant. It has features such as touchscreen infotainment, manual air conditioning, fog lamps, and more. It is available with a 1.0L petrol engine and a 1.2L petrol engine.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The next car on the list that buyers can check out as an alternative to Tata Tiago is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It has decent features on offer, has a single engine option and is comfortable seating. It has features such as a touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control, and others. The buyers can opt for a 1.2L petrol engine and there is a CNG option as well.

The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a popular budget-segment hatchback. Recently, it was updated with six airbags as a standard feature. It has a similar feature list as the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R as it has climate control, touchscreen infotainment, and more. It is also equipped with a 1.0L petrol engine and has a CNG option for the buyers.