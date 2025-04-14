Considering To Buy Tata Tigor: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives

Tata Tigor Alternatives: The sub-4m compact sedan segment has an handful of options for the buyers to opt from. Among these, Tata Tigor is a popular choice among the buyers. It has decent space in the cabin, has a frugal petrol engine and a comprehensive set of features on offer. It has features such as automatic climate control, automatic headlamps and wipers, digital instrument cluster, and more. It scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Tigor has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 114 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The buyers can also opt for a CNG option.

What is the price of the Tata Tigor?

The price of the Tata Tigor starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are its top three alternatives that buyers can check before considering for Tata Tigor:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The first sedan on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It was recently updated in India and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has features such as a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The Dzire has a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. There is also a CNG option available with the Dzire.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹6.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai Aura

The next sub-4m compact sedan on the list is the Hyundai Aura. It has a comfortable seating, has feature-loaded cabin, and is available in a single petrol engine option. The Aura has features such as ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Aura has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 114 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

What is the price of the Hyundai Aura?

The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at ₹6.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Honda Amaze

The third car on the list that buyers can check is the Honda Amaze. It was recently updated in India, and has a feature loaded cabin, and is one of the most affordable sedan to offer ADAS in India. It has features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. Safety feature consist of Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. It is equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

What is the price of the Honda Amaze?