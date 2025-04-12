Planning To Buy Royal Enfield Classic 350: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

RE Classic 350 Alternatives: The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular cruiser motorcycle in the market. It has a comfortable seating, retro-design, thumpy exhaust note and a torque petrol engine. It has features such as hazard lamps, LED headlamps, tail lamps, tripper navigation, adjustable levers, and more. It is equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 27 Nm torque. The rising demand of 350cc motorcycles have led to the emergence of some great alternative bikes.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350?

The price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts from ₹1.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Here is a list of the top three alternatives that buyers can check out before considering for Royal Enfield Classic 350:

Honda CB350

The first bike that buyers can check out as an alternative to Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the Honda CB350. It was recently updated with 2025 year updates, and got new colour options. It has features such as slipper and assist clutch, LED headlights, hazard lamps, and more. It is equipped with a 348cc OBD-2B compliant petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 29.4 Nm torque.

What is the price of the Honda CB350?

The price of the Honda CB350 starts at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 350

The next bike that buyers can check out as an alternative is the Jawa 350. It has a retro-styling, has comfortable seating, and a frugal petrol engine. It has a 334cc single-cylidner air-cooled petrol engine, making22 bhp and 28 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Jawa 350?

The price of the Jawa 350 starts at ₹1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 FJ

The third bike on the list is again from the Classic Legends. The buyers can check out the Jawa 42 FJ as well on the list. It has modern day design elements, sportier aesthetics and a similar powertrain as the Jawa 350. It is equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 28 bhp and 29 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Jawa 42 FJ?