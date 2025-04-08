Considering to Buy Toyota Hyryder: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That You Can Check

Toyota Hyryder Alternatives: The compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for the buyers to opt from. These SUVs have decent features, multiple engine options, and comfortable seating. Recently, Toyota updated the Hyryder for the buyers in India. The automaker has added new features such as rear sunshades, electronic parking brake, 8-way powered driver seat, and more. Mechanically, the AWD variant is now available with an automatic gearbox. It is available with a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid petrol engine.

The price of the Toyota Hyryder is ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are the top three alternatives of Toyota Hyryder that buyers can check:

Kia Seltos

The first compact SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Kia Seltos. It is a feature-loaded SUV, have decent space in the cabin and is available with three engine options to the buyers. It has features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. Further safety features comprises of Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The buyers can opt the Seltos from a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

What is the price of Kia Seltos?

The price of Kia Seltos starts at ₹11.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate

The next car on the list is the Honda Elevate. It was launched in 2023 and has great cabin space, decent feature list and has a single engine option for the buyers. It has features such as a regular sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. For safety, it has ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. It is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine.

What is the price of Honda Elevate?

The price of Honda Elevate starts at ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

The third car on the list that buyers that buyers can checkout as an alternative for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the MG Astor. It was recently updated with new variants and features. It offers a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS, EBD, and others. The buyers can either opt for a 1.5L NA petrol engine or a 1.3L turbo petrol engine.

What is the price of MG Astor?