Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon - 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

GLS 600 in Bollywood: Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, a flagship luxury SUV from Mercedes Benz in India is a popular ride among Bollywood celebrities, business owners, and car enthusiasts. GLS 600 is known for its ultra-luxurious cabin, comfortable ride, and has a massive road presence. Further, the customers can opt for bespoke additions according to their preferences on their GLS 600 SUV. Popular Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and others have the GLS 600 parked in their garage.

The price of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC starts at ₹3.90 crore (on-road, Noida).

Here is a list of 5 Bollywood celebrities who own a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in India:

Deepika Padukone

The first female Bollywood celebrity on the list is Deepika Padukone. Popular for her films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shaanti Om, and others, her GLS 600 is finished in blue paint shade and has chrome alloys.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, popular for her work in Dilwale, Heropanti, Crew, and more is a proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. According to reports, her GLS 600 is also finished in a a similar paint shade as Deepika’s SUV. However, the interiors of her GLS 600 are finished in dark tan brown shade.

Shilpa Shetty

The third female Bollywood celebrity on our list is Shilpa Shetty. She is popular for her movies like Apne, Baazigar, Dhadkan, and more. Shilpa Shetty owns a white coloured Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Her GLS 600 has a rear-seat entertainment package.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, a famous Bollywood actor for her movies like 2 States, Singham Again, Gunday, and others. Arjun Kapoor’s Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is finished in blue paint shade. This luxury SUV is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

Ajay Devgn