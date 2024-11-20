Published 11:25 IST, November 20th 2024
Delhi LG Directs Authorities To Stop Impounding Bona Fide Vintage Cars For Scrapping
Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed the Transport department to stop their enforcement teams from allegedly harassing the bona fide vintage car owners in the city.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG directs authorities to stop impounding bona fide vintage cars for scrapping | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Loading...
11:25 IST, November 20th 2024