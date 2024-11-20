sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi LG Directs Authorities To Stop Impounding Bona Fide Vintage Cars For Scrapping

Published 11:25 IST, November 20th 2024

Delhi LG Directs Authorities To Stop Impounding Bona Fide Vintage Cars For Scrapping

Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed the Transport department to stop their enforcement teams from allegedly harassing the bona fide vintage car owners in the city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vintage Car
Delhi LG directs authorities to stop impounding bona fide vintage cars for scrapping | Image: Pixabay
