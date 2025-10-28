Delhi to Permit Only These Vehicles from November 1 - Check Details

Commercial Vehicle Permit in Delhi: Commercial vehicles that are Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards compliant or powered by cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, or electricity will be permitted to enter Delhi from November 1, 2025. The decision was announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and it aims to reduce pollution from vehicles, which contribute to the city’s poor air quality, especially during the winter season.

The order applies to all light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles registered outside Delhi. Trucks and carriers using older BS3, BS4, or BS5 engines will not be allowed into the capital. However, the authorities have stated that essential service vehicles — such as those transporting food items, fuel, or medicines — may be exempt until October 2026 under specific conditions.

As per officials, the move seeks to tackle one of the most persistent sources of pollution in Delhi. According to CAQM, curbing these emissions is critical to achieving cleaner air targets under the Delhi-NCR Air Quality Action Plan.

How will the entry be blocked at the entry of Delhi?

The Delhi Transport Department will work in coordination with the traffic police and will use cameras that are equipped with an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system at city borders to detect and block entry of non-compliant commercial vehicles. Further, this system will be integrated with the national Vahan database to verify registration and emission norms of the vehicle.

To avoid any challan or penalties, all the fleet and logistics operators and companies have been asked to upgrade to BS6-compliant vehicles or switch to alternative fuels before the rule takes effect.