Kriti Sanon Brings New Toyota Vellfire Home - Check Out This ₹1.5 Crore MPV

Kriti Sanon Car Collection: Kriti Sanon, a popular Bollywood actress known for her movies like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly ki Barfi has recently added a new Toyota Vellfire to her luxurious car collection. Kriti has opted for a black paint shade for the Vellfire. The Toyota Vellfire is the flagship MPV on offer in India and has a high waiting period. It is equipped with a strong hybrid petrol engine and offers a luxurious and a comfortable experience. However, we are unaware if Kriti Sanon has opted for any optionals on her Vellfire.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the new wheels of Kriti Sanon:

What are the dimensions of the Toyota Vellfire?

The Toyota Vellfire is a huge in dimensions. It has a length of 5,005 mm, a width of 1,850 mm, and has a height of 1,950 mm. It has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm, resulting in a great second row and third row cabin space.

What are the features in the Toyota Vellfire?

The main purpose of Vellfire is to offer utmost comfort in the second row seats. So the feature list on the Toyota Vellfire comprises a large infotainment touchscreen system, has four-zone climate control, ottoman seats for the second row passengers, massage seats for second row, ventilated and heating function as well.

What are the safety features of the Toyota Vellfire?

The safety features on the Toyota Vellfire comprises six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and more.

What are the engine options on the Toyota Vellfire?

The Toyota Vellfire is available in a single engine option. It is equipped with a 2.5L stong hybrid petrol engine, making 189 bhp and 240 Nm torque, paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

What is the price of the Kriti Sanon’s Toyota Vellfire?