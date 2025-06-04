Dia Mirza Adds BMW iX To Her Car Collection: 5 Features You Should Know

Dia Mirza's BMW iX: DIa Mirza is a popular Bollywood actress, known for her work in Dunki, Dhak Dhak, and other movies. Dia recently added a new BMW iX luxury EV SUV to her car collection. The BMW iX is a popular choice among businessmen, Bollywood celebrities, and HNIs. BMW India offers the iX EV SUV in a single variant, and Dia’s iX is finished in a Black Sapphire Metallic paint shade.

Here are the top 5 features of the BMW iX you need to know:

BMW iX Design

The exterior design of the BMW iX is bold. It has large kidney grill, sharp design for the LED headlamps and DRLs, and multiple cuts and creases for better aerodynamics. On the sides, it runs on 21-inch alloy wheels, and has subtle door handles for better performance and reduce the drag. It is long, resulting in good cabin space. The rear has sleek design for the tail lamps and has ample boot space on offer.

BMW iX Features

The BMW iX is a feature-loaded EV SUV. It has a connected a 14.3- inch infotainment and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, multiple drive modes, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and others. Further, for better driving experience, it has adaptive air suspensions, ventilated front seats, and others.

BMW iX Colours

Buyers of the BMW iX can choose from seven colour options. However, there are multiple bespoke customisation options available as well, which can be opted as per the requirements.

BMW iX Range

The main highlight of an EV is the range. The BMW iX is equipped with a 111 kWh battery pack and is available with a single option only. The BMW iX has a WLTP range of 635 km on a single charge.

BMW iX Price