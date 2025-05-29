Reem Shaikh Brings BMW X1 Home: Here’s Everything About This ₹60 Lakh SUV

Reem Shaikh Adds BMW X1: Reem Shaikh, a popular television actress, has recently added a new luxury SUV to her garage. She has performed on TV shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others has purchased a new BMW X1 recently. It is the entry-level luxury SUV in the BMW India lineup, is loaded with multiple convenience features, and it is available with a petrol or a diesel engine option.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BMW X1:

What is the price of the BMW X1?

The price of the BMW X1 starts at ₹58.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the sDrive 18i M Sport variant. There is a diesel variant as well, which has a price tag of ₹62.89 lakh (on-road, Noida).

What are the features of the BMW X1?

The feature list on the BMW X1 includes dual-zone climate control, connected infotainment screen and instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Further, it has a driving mode, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others.

What are the exterior details of the BMW X1?

The front of the BMW X1 has LED DRLs and LED headlamps, muscular bumpers and air vents for better aerodynamics. On the sides, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and the front fenders has M badge. The rear of the BMW X1 has a sharp design of the tail lamps and subtle diffuser treatment. It has a powered tailgate function as well.

What are the engine specifications of the BMW X1?