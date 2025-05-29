Dua Lipa Gets Custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS With Rennstall Livery - Check Details

Updated May 29th 2025, 13:06 IST
Dua Lipa's 911 GT3 RS: Dua Lipa, a pop sensation and three-time Grammy Award winner, recently unveiled her new custom-made Porsche 911 GT3 RS for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. This bespoke car has Renstall Livery, Porsche claiming that Dua Lipa was involved in the procedure of creating the livery.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a track-focused performance sports car of the regular Porsche 911 GT3. The approximate price of the 911 GT3 is ₹3.21 crore (on-road, Noida).
Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS:
According to Porsche, the exteriors are finished in bold colours, having tropical blue and peach frost. It has hexagonal design, which reflects Dua Lipa’s styling.
Porsche has exclusively bespoke the 911 GT3 RS with Rennstall Livery for Dua Lipa and has unveiled it at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
The hood of the car and the doors of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets Dua Lipa x Rennstall branding.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is equipped with a 4.0L flat-six naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 518 bhp and 465 Nm torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for better performance.
Reports say Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with a Weissach package, which consists of multiple carbon fibre elements such as a carbon fibre roof, wheels are made of magnesium. This helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.
