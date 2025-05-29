Dua Lipa Gets Custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS With Rennstall Livery - Check Details

Dua Lipa's 911 GT3 RS: Dua Lipa, a pop sensation and three-time Grammy Award winner, recently unveiled her new custom-made Porsche 911 GT3 RS for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. This bespoke car has Renstall Livery, Porsche claiming that Dua Lipa was involved in the procedure of creating the livery.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a track-focused performance sports car of the regular Porsche 911 GT3. The approximate price of the 911 GT3 is ₹3.21 crore (on-road, Noida).

Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS:

What are the exterior customisations on Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

According to Porsche, the exteriors are finished in bold colours, having tropical blue and peach frost. It has hexagonal design, which reflects Dua Lipa’s styling.

Dua Lipa's Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Renestall Livery, Image Source - Porsche

What is special about Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

Porsche has exclusively bespoke the 911 GT3 RS with Rennstall Livery for Dua Lipa and has unveiled it at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Where is the Dua Lipa x Rennstall livery displayed on her 911 GT3 RS?

The hood of the car and the doors of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets Dua Lipa x Rennstall branding.

What are the engine specifications of Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is equipped with a 4.0L flat-six naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 518 bhp and 465 Nm torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for better performance.

What are bespoke elements on Dua Lipa’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS for aerodynamics?