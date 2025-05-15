Kiara Advani to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 Female Bollywood Celebrities Who Own a Land Rover Range Rover

Range Rover in Bollywood: Land Rover Range Rover, a full-size luxury SUV and the flagship offering in the lineup, is popular for its looks, comfort, and luxury. The Range Rover is one of the favourite options among multiple Bollywood celebrities in India. Female actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut and others are some of the famous Bollywood celebrities who have a swanky Range Rover in their garages.

Here is a list of the five female Bollywood celebrities who own a Land Rover Range Rover in India:

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, popular for her movies like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and others, owns the current generation of the Range Rover SUV. Kiara’s Range Rover is finished in Santorini Black and has a light tan or beige interior. She added this SUV in 2024 and reports suggests that the SUV is registered on Siddharth Malhotra’s name.

Samantha Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a prominent name in the film industry, is popular for her work in movies like A Aa, Ye Maaya Chesave, and others has a fourth-generation Range Rover. Her SUV is finished in black paint shade on the outside and has red coloured upholstery.

This generation of the Range Rover was equipped with a 5.0L V8 petrol engine.

Kangana Ranaut

The next Bollywood actress on the list is Kangana Ranaut. Popular for her films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Krish 3, and others. She has a white coloured Range Rover and added it to her garage in 2024. According to reports, her SUV is equipped with a 3.0L six-cylinder petrol engine.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, famous for her work in movies like Dhadak, Param Sundari, and more. She has been spotted multiple times in her dual-tone Range Rover, finished in white and black roof. Reports say Janhvi Kapoor’s Range Rover is equipped with a 3.0L diesel engine.

Ananya Pandey