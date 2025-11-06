Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Ducati Multistrada V4: Italian automaker Ducati India has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak for the Indian market. Ducati says it is the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, and it has forged rims and MotoGP-style livery. It comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, Brembo Stylema monoblocs for the braking system, and it runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV road tyres. The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is E20 compliant, and the deliveries start straight away.

“The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak represents the purest expression of Ducati’s racing DNA, seamlessly blended with unparalleled adventure capabilities and overflowing with cutting-edge technology and distinctive character,” Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak:

What are the engine specifications of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168bhp at 10,750rpm and 123.8 Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. This engine is E20 and Euro5+ compliant.

What are the features of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with multiple convenience features. Some of them are a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, multiple riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, launch control, and more. Additionally, it also comes with a radar suite, which helps in ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, front collision warning and others.

Which silencer is equipped on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with an Akrapovič titanium silencer from the factory. Further, the motorcycle is loaded with carbon fibre on multiple points.

Which brakes and tyres are offered on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 330mm disc and a larger 280mm rear disc brake of Brembo Stylema monoblocs. It has a pure road tyre setup, running on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV. The front has a 120/70 and the rear has a 190/55 on forged rims.

What is the price of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak?