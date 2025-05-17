Neeraj Chopra Car Collection: Top 3 Cars Owned by 2021 Olympic Gold Medalist

Neeraj Chopra Car Collection: Neeraj Chopra, a famous javelin player and Olympic gold medalist, is popular for his athletic performance and his love for cars. Despite being known for his performance in multiple competitions, he has a keen interest in high-performance sports cars and luxury SUVs. Neeraj Chopra’s car collection includes Range Rovers, Mahindra SUVs, to Ford’s sportscar.

Here is a list of the cars owned by Neeraj Chopra in India:

Mahindra XUV 700

The first car owned by Neeraj Chopra is the Mahindra XUV 700. In 2021, for his historic win in the Olympic games, and scoring a gold medal. Anand Mahindra had gifted this SUV with special elements on multiple parts. For starters, the fenders have gold-plated 87.58 imprinted and a javelin throw badge, the rear has a similar badge, and the grill is finished in gold shade. Further, reports say he owns the AX7 variant with Luxury Pack.

Currently, the price of the Mahindra XUV 700 AX7L variant is ₹30.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the AX7 Luxury Pack Diesel AT AWD 7 STR Dual Tone variant.

Range Rover Velar

Besides a bespoke Mahindra XUV 700, Neeraj Chopra also has a Range Rover Velar in his garage. It is a mid-size luxury SUV, and Neeraj bought this Velar in 2023. Further, his Velar is finished in Santorini Black paint shade. Currently, it is available with a 2.0L petrol or a 2.0L diesel variant option to choose from.

The price of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar starts at ₹1.02 crore (on-road, Noida).

Ford Mustang GT