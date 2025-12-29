Ducati XDiavel V4 2026 Launched in India - Price, Features, & More

New Diavel in India: Italian sportsbike manufacturer Ducati India has launched the XDiavel V4 2026 for the Indian market. The XDiavel is a modern cruiser motorcycle featuring a V4 petrol engine and a relaxed riding position. It is offered in two colour options, and for more performance, Ducati has reduced the weight by 6kg. Regarding the feature list, the XDiavel comes with cruise control, riding modes, and more, and multiple safety features as well.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Ducati XDiavel V4 for the prospective buyers:

Ducati XDiavel V4 Price

The price of the Ducati XDiavel V4 starts at ₹30.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati XDiavel V4 Colours

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is offered in two colour options. These are: Burning Red and Black Lava. The latter is priced at ₹31.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati XDiavel V4 Design

The design of the Ducati XDiavel V4 remains unchanged. It has a modern design, having a laid-back version compared to the Diavel V4. It continues with its cruiser style, having a low-slung design for the headlamps, fuel tank, and other elements. It further has a relaxed and wide seat, pulled-back handlebars, the footpegs are forward-set, and Ducati says the pillion seat now offers more comfort.

Ducati XDiavel V4 Specifications

The weight of the Ducati XDiavel V4 is 229kg, reduced by 6 kg, and for better handling, Ducati offers adjustable front forks and a cantilever shock absorber at the rear. Talking about braking performance, the Ducati XDiavel V4 has 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema callipers.

Ducati XDiavel V4 Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has features like a 6.9-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, 3 power modes, 4 riding modes, turn-by-turn navigation (as optional), and others.

Ducati XDiavel V4 Safety Features

Talking about safety, the Ducati XDiavel V4 has a six-axis IMU, offering cornering ABS, Ducati traction control, wheelie control, power launch, and others.

Ducati XDiavel V4 Engine