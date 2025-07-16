Eknath Shinde Takes Tesla Model Y for a Spin Outside Maharashtra Assembly | WATCH

Eknath Shinde Drives Tesla: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday test-drove a Tesla outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, just a day after the American electric vehicle giant launched its first showroom in India. In a video widely circulated on social media, Shinde is seen maneuvering a white Tesla Model Y through a crowd of security personnel and journalists.

The Deputy CM went live on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his post. “Visit to Tesla’s first experience center in India,” Shinde wrote.

Tesla’s First Showroom Opens in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Tesla officially launched its first showroom called the “Tesla Experience Centre” in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It is a 4,000-square-foot facility is the company’s first retail footprint in India and is expected to be followed by more outlets in major metros like Delhi later this month.

Model Y Showcased for India

Tesla has currently launched the Model Y, Tesla’s all-electric SUV, which is priced at ₹58.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant. Tesla is offering a RWD and a Long Range RWD variant, priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the automaker is registering the Model Y in Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram.

Tesla Model Y Range

The Tesla Model Y has a claimed range of 500 km from the RWD variant. The Long Range RWD variant has a claimed range of 622 km on a single-charge.

Tesla Model Y Colours: