Why is Tesla Model Y More Expensive in Gurugram Than Delhi & Mumbai?

Updated 15 July 2025 at 18:12 IST
Model Y Expensive in Gurugram: Tesla has officially arrived in India with its first showroom in Mumbai and has the Model Y is officially on sale. The company’s debut car, is also available in Delhi, and Gurugram. However, if you are planning to buy the Model Y in Gurugram, it will cost you more than Delhi and Mumbai, and the blame goes to the Haryana government’s EV Policy.
The price of the Tesla Model Y in Gurugram starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹66.76 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).
The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹75.61 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).
The price of the Tesla Model Y in Delhi starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.06 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).
The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.14 lakh (on-road, Delhi).
The price of the Tesla Model Y in Mumbai starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.07 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).
The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.15 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).
Under Haryana government EV policy 2022, all the electric four-wheelers were charged ₹500 for the first 10,000 buyers. Since, this policy cover is exhausted, you’ll have to pay complete registration fees on the time of delivery, resulting in a higher price of the car. However, the import duty on the Model Y in all the states is same.
This price of the Model Y does not include the optionals, like the five other paid colour options, full self-driving capability, which costs ₹6,00,000.
Published 15 July 2025 at 18:12 IST