Why is Tesla Model Y More Expensive in Gurugram Than Delhi & Mumbai?

Model Y Expensive in Gurugram: Tesla has officially arrived in India with its first showroom in Mumbai and has the Model Y is officially on sale. The company’s debut car, is also available in Delhi, and Gurugram. However, if you are planning to buy the Model Y in Gurugram, it will cost you more than Delhi and Mumbai, and the blame goes to the Haryana government’s EV Policy.

Price of Tesla Model Y in Gurugram

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Gurugram starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹66.76 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹75.61 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

Price of Tesla Model Y in Delhi

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Delhi starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.06 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.14 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

Price of Tesla Model Y in Mumbai

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Mumbai starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.07 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.15 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

Why is it expensive in Gurugram?

Under Haryana government EV policy 2022, all the electric four-wheelers were charged ₹500 for the first 10,000 buyers. Since, this policy cover is exhausted, you’ll have to pay complete registration fees on the time of delivery, resulting in a higher price of the car. However, the import duty on the Model Y in all the states is same.

Here is a breakup of the on-road price of Tesla Model Y in Gurugram:

Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive - ₹59,89,000

Stealth Grey Paint - Included

19’’ Crossflow Wheels - Included

All Black Premium Interior - Included

Five Seat Interior - Included

30-Day Premium Connectivity Trial - Included

Vehicle Price Includes 5% GST - ₹59,89,000

Estimated Road Tax and Charges - ₹5,77,141

TCS 1% - ₹59,890

Administration and Service Fee Includes 18% GST - ₹50,000

Fastag - ₹800

Final On-Road Price - ₹66,76,831