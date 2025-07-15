Republic World
Updated 15 July 2025 at 18:12 IST

Why is Tesla Model Y More Expensive in Gurugram Than Delhi & Mumbai?

Tesla Model Y Expensive in Gurugram: If you are planning to buy the Model Y in Gurugram, it will cost you more than Delhi and Mumbai, and the blame goes to the Haryana government’s EV Policy. Here's why:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y | Image: Tesla

Model Y Expensive in Gurugram: Tesla has officially arrived in India with its first showroom in Mumbai and has the Model Y is officially on sale. The company’s debut car, is also available in Delhi, and Gurugram. However, if you are planning to buy the Model Y in Gurugram, it will cost you more than Delhi and Mumbai, and the blame goes to the Haryana government’s EV Policy.

Price of Tesla Model Y in Gurugram

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Gurugram starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹66.76 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹75.61 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

Price of Tesla Model Y in Delhi

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Delhi starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.06 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.14 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

Price of Tesla Model Y in Mumbai

The price of the Tesla Model Y in Mumbai starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RWD variant. The final price is ₹61.07 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

The Long Range RWD variant of the Model Y a price tag of ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The final price is ₹69.15 lakh (on-road, Gurugram).

Why is it expensive in Gurugram?

Under Haryana government EV policy 2022, all the electric four-wheelers were charged ₹500 for the first 10,000 buyers. Since, this policy cover is exhausted, you’ll have to pay complete registration fees on the time of delivery, resulting in a higher price of the car. However, the import duty on the Model Y in all the states is same.

Here is a breakup of the on-road price of Tesla Model Y in Gurugram:

  • Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive - ₹59,89,000
  • Stealth Grey Paint - Included
  • 19’’ Crossflow Wheels - Included
  • All Black Premium Interior - Included
  • Five Seat Interior - Included
  • 30-Day Premium Connectivity Trial - Included
  • Vehicle Price Includes 5% GST - ₹59,89,000
  • Estimated Road Tax and Charges - ₹5,77,141
  • TCS 1% - ₹59,890
  • Administration and Service Fee Includes 18% GST - ₹50,000
  • Fastag - ₹800
  • Final On-Road Price - ₹66,76,831

This price of the Model Y does not include the optionals, like the five other paid colour options, full self-driving capability, which costs ₹6,00,000.

