Elon Musk Expects Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software To Win Full China Approval in Early 2026

Tesla's FSD Approval in China: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the automaker's Full Self-Driving software, a driver assistance system, will be fully approved in China early next year.

"We have partial approval in China, and hopefully we'll have a full approval in China around February or March or so," Musk told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

China's industry ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China is a major market for Tesla, but its share has slumped to 8% as of last quarter compared with a peak of 15.4% in the first quarter of 2023, as local brands win over customers with similar driving assistance features, often at no extra cost.

The Tesla system, known as FSD for short, has been partially approved in China since February. Before that, Tesla owners could use a less advanced and cheaper Autopilot option.

However, for years, some Chinese Tesla buyers opted to pay 64,000 yuan ($9,000) for FSD on the expectation that a full roll-out would not take long, making its failure to gain approval a major source of friction between owners and the automaker.

