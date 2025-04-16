sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 16th 2025, 15:35 IST

Tesla Model Y Spied On Mumbai-Pune Expressway in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Model Y was recently spied testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in India under heavy camouflage. Here's everything that you need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Tesla Model Y spied testing on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in India
Tesla Model Y spied testing on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in India | Image: X (AshishPol86)

Tesla Model Y in India: Tesla, a global electric vehicle manufacturer, is gearing up to expand its footprint in India. Recently, a viral video shared by an X user shows a test mule of the Tesla Model Y, bearing a red number plate, was spied testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway for the first time in India under heavy camouflage. The Model Y facelift was recently unveiled globally. Tesla hints that the Model Y could be among the first models to be launched in India.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming Tesla Model Y in India:

Tesla Model Y Specifications:

Globally, the Tesla Model Y is available in a rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive variant. It has a claimed range of 550 km on a single charge.

Tesla Model Y Design

Globally, the design of the Tesla Model Y has a curvy exterior. It has connected LED DRL at the front and rear, and has a staggered wheel size. The front has 19-inch alloy wheels, whereas the rear runs on 20-inch alloys.

Tesla Model Y Dimensions:

The Tesla Model Y has a length of 4,790 mm, is 2,129 mm wide, and has a height of 1,624 mm. The global model has better ground clearance, which is a positive feature for the Model Y in India seeing the road conditions.

Tesla Model Y Features:

Globally, the Tesla Model Y is equipped with multiple convenience features for buyers. It comes with a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, autonomous driving features, climate control, and more. However, it is still unclear about the features that will be offered in the India-spec Model Y.

Tesla Showrooms in India:

Previously, it was reported that Tesla has secured showroom spaces in two locations. These are New Delhi's Aerocity and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, and it is reported that each spans approximately 5,000 square feet. 

Also Read: Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta: Top 3 Best Selling Cars in FY 2024-2025 In India
 

