Tesla Model Y Spied On Mumbai-Pune Expressway in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Model Y in India: Tesla, a global electric vehicle manufacturer, is gearing up to expand its footprint in India. Recently, a viral video shared by an X user shows a test mule of the Tesla Model Y, bearing a red number plate, was spied testing on the Mumbai-Pune expressway for the first time in India under heavy camouflage. The Model Y facelift was recently unveiled globally. Tesla hints that the Model Y could be among the first models to be launched in India.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming Tesla Model Y in India:

Tesla Model Y Specifications:

Globally, the Tesla Model Y is available in a rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive variant. It has a claimed range of 550 km on a single charge.

Tesla Model Y Design

Globally, the design of the Tesla Model Y has a curvy exterior. It has connected LED DRL at the front and rear, and has a staggered wheel size. The front has 19-inch alloy wheels, whereas the rear runs on 20-inch alloys.

Tesla Model Y Dimensions:

The Tesla Model Y has a length of 4,790 mm, is 2,129 mm wide, and has a height of 1,624 mm. The global model has better ground clearance, which is a positive feature for the Model Y in India seeing the road conditions.

Tesla Model Y Features:

Globally, the Tesla Model Y is equipped with multiple convenience features for buyers. It comes with a 15.4-inch infotainment screen, autonomous driving features, climate control, and more. However, it is still unclear about the features that will be offered in the India-spec Model Y.

