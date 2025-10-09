Ferrari Unveils Elettrica, Its First EV Expected to Arrive Next Year

Ferrari Elettrica Unveiled: Ferrari showcased the technology behind its first electric car but said on Thursday that petrol and hybrid vehicles will remain at the heart of its lineup until 2030.

The electric car will be called the Elettrica and is due to go on sale next year. In an event at its Maranello headquarters in northern Italy, Ferrari revealed the Elettrica's production-ready chassis: a car base, with battery pack and electric motors, though with no wheels or outer shell for the moment.

The unveiling of the inner workings of Ferrari's maiden electric car marks a milestone for the auto industry that is grappling more widely with a transition from the internal combustion engine to the electric battery.

But Ferrari also shifted to a less ambitious approach to electrification. It now aims for a 2030 lineup made up of 40 per cent internal combustion engine (ICE) models, 40 per cent hybrids and 20 per cent fully-electric. This marks a change from its 2022 plan, which had targeted 40 per cent EVs, 40 per cent hybrids and 20 per cent ICE models in 2030.

Four New Models Planned Each Year

Ferrari said it would launch an average of four new models per year between 2026 and 2030, maintaining the steady rhythm that has helped it stimulate the interest of its wealthy clients and grow its customer base.

"With the new Ferrari Elettrica, we once again affirm our will to progress by uniting the discipline of technology, the creativity of design and the craft of manufacturing," Ferrari Chairman John Elkann said.

The Elettrica complements Ferrari's traditional petrol and newer hybrid models. All strategic EV components — including high-voltage battery packs, e-axles and inverters — are developed and produced in-house at Ferrari's new "e-building" facility in Maranello, the company said.

Sources told Reuters earlier this year that Ferrari does not plan to launch a second EV before 2028, citing weak demand for high-performance electric luxury cars.

New Lifestyle Stores Set To Open

Ferrari's active client base has grown by around 20 per cent since 2022, reaching 90,000. To deepen engagement, it plans to open new "Tailor Made" centres in Tokyo and Los Angeles in 2027 to help customers to add personal touches to their vehicles.