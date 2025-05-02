From Tata Motors to Mahindra: Top 5 Automakers with Highest Sales in April 2025

Carmakers with Highest Sales: The Indian automotive industry saw a positive momentum in April 2025. According to the Vahan portal, the four-wheeler market saw total volumes of 3,31,324 units in April 2025, having a marginal growth of 0.21 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Talking about the top five automakers, Mahindra overtook Tata Motors and Hyundai and secured the second position on the overall sales chart. However, Maruti Suzuki maintained its lead.

Here is a list of the top five automakers with the highest sales in April 2025

Maruti Suzuki

According to Vahan, Maruti Suzuki saw total sales of 1,37,929 units in April 2025. The volumes declined by 1,111 units, resulting in a marginal slump of 0.80 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The market share recorded by Maruti Suzuki in April 2025 was 41.63 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the entry-level model, priced at ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra

The second position on the list is secured by Mahindra. It is a leading SUV maker in India, recorded total sales of 45,082 units in April 2025. The automaker saw a growth in volumes, resulting in a surge of 19 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Mahindra recorded a market share of 13.61 per cent in this period.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level SUV in the lineup. The price starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for base variant.

Hyundai

The third position on the list is secured by Hyundai Motors. According to Vahan, it saw total sales of 42,931 units in April 2025. Hyundai saw a decline in sales and recorded a fall of 12.56 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Talking about the market share, Hyundai registered a 12.96 per cent market share in this period.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level budget hatchback, priced at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Motors

The fourth automaker on the list is Tata Motors. It saw total sales of 39,295 units in April 2025, having a marginal slump in volumes. It recorded a decline of 5.11 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Tata Motors saw a market share of 11.86 per cent in this period.

The Tata Tiago is the entry-level budget hatchback, which is priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

The fifth automaker on the list is Toyota, recording total sales of 23,118 units in April 2025. Toyota saw a growth of 16.13 per cent in volumes on a year-on-year basis, and saw a market share of 6.98 per cent in April 2025.