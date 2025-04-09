Ampere Reo 80 Launched in India: Price, Features, Range, and More

Ampere Reo 80 Launched: Greaves Electric Mobility has launched the Ampere Reo 80 for the Indian market. The Ampere Reo 80 is an electric low-speed scooter, having a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge, a top speed of 25 km/h, has four colour options for the buyers, and is loaded with decent features. Further, it is equipped with an LFP battery and does not require any registration or license to ride. Greaves says the deliveries of the Ampere Reo 80 will begin across India starting April 2025.

“With the launch of the all-new Ampere Reo 80, we are making electric mobility even more accessible and inclusive for our customers in India. This ensures that every rider, regardless of their budget or need, has a safe, reliable, and smart electric mobility option from Ampere.” Mr K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility, said.

Here’s everything that the buyers need to know about the Ampere Reo 80:

What is the price of Ampere Reo 80 in India?

Greaves Electric has launched the Ampere Reo 80 at ₹59,900 (introductory, ex-showroom) in India.

What are the colour options on the Ampere Reo 80?

The buyers of the Ampere Reo 80 can opt for it from the following:

Black

Red

Blue

White

What are the features of the Ampere Reo 80?

The features list on the Ampere Reo 80 comprises of LCD instrument cluster, keyless start, front disc brake, and more.

What is the Range of Ampere Reo 80?

Greaves claims that the Ampere Reo 80 has a range of 80 km on a single charge.

What is the registration cost for Ampere Reo 80?

Since Ampere Reo 80 is a low-speed scooter, it does not require any registration or license to ride.

What are the sales of Greaves Ampere in March 2025?