Hardik Pandya Adds Lamborghini Urus SE To His Garage - Check His Car Collection

Hardik Pandya Car Collection: Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya is popular for his luxurious lifestyle and his love for cars. He has recently added a new Lamborghini Urus SE to his car collection. He is a proud owner of multiple high-performance SUVs and sedans, and his car collection already includes some of the most desirable cars on Indian roads. Pandya's garage now includes the Urus SE, adding to its already impressive appearance.

Here is a list of the top five cars that are owned by Hardik Pandya:

Lamborghini Urus SE

The latest entry in Hardik Pandya’s garage is the Lamborghini Urus SE. As per media reports, it is finished in a striking yellow paint shade and is equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels. The Urus SE is equipped with a plug-in hybrid V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, making a combined output of 800 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque. It has an electric-only driving range of 60 km.

The price of the Lamborghini Urus SE is ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom) before any loadings.

Mercedes AMG G63 4 Matic

The next car in Hardik Pandya’s car collection is the Mercedes-AMG G63 4 Matic. It is a popular SUV, and you can find it in the garages of many celebrities and businessmen. The G63 AMG is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 577 BHP and 850Nm torque and has three locking differentials for off-road capabilities.

The price of the Mercedes-AMG G63 is ₹3.60 crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Sport SV

The third car on the list is the Pandya’s car collection is the Range Rover Sport SV. It was the recent addition to his garage and has been spotted multiple times driving on the streets. The Sport SV is equipped with a 3.0L petrol engine, making 394BHP and 550Nm torque.

The price of the Range Rover Sport SV is ₹2.95 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Despite owning multiple luxury and performance SUVs, Pandya also owns a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. It is a performance sedan, and is equipped with a 5.2L NA V10 petrol engine, which makes 610BHP and 560Nm torque.

The price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is ₹4.65 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus LM

Since Hardik Pandya's car collection includes considerable sports cars and swanky luxury SUVs, he also owns the Lexus LM. It is the most expensive luxury MPV and is equipped with a 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, and shares its platform with the Toyota Velfire.