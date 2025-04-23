Harley-Davidson Bikes Likely to Become Cheaper in India With Tariff Removal

Harley-Davidson Bikes Goes Cheaper: Harley-Davidson motorcycles may see a price drop in India as the government is reportedly considering tariff cuts. According to a Bloomberg Report, the Indian government is considering a proposal to scrap import duties on motorbikes with an engine capacity of 750cc or more. Further, the report stated that India could also extend a zero-for-zero duty, that can result in a price reduction of the Harley-Davidson bikes in India.

What were the reductions in import duties in Budget 2025?

In the Union Budget of 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in import duties on imported bikes.

First, the motorcycles that have an engine capacity of up to 1600cc were slashed to 40 per cent, which was earlier 50 per cent. Secondly, the motorcycles that have an engine capacity of 1600cc or more were slashed to 30 per cent, which was earlier 50 per cent. Further, the semi-knockdown units also saw some relief on the import duties in the budget 2025.

Which models are manufactured by Harley-Davidson in India?

Harley-Davidson exited Indian operations in 2020. Currently, it sells the X440 in India, which is manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s facility. It is a 400cc motorcycle, which has decent performance and is comfortable to ride.

What were the sales of Harley-Davidson bikes recently?

According to Hero MotoCorp, the company recorded total sales of more than 11,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 during FY25.

What is the price of the Harley-Davidson X440 in India?

The price of the Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the buyers considering the X440 can choose it from three variants and seven colour options.

What are the engine specifications of the Harley-Davidson x440?