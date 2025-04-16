Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Which One To Pick Under ₹1 Lakh?

Activa 125 vs Jupiter 125: The 125cc scooter segment in India has a wide array of options available for the customers to choose from. In this segment, the Honda Activa 125 is a popular scooter among the buyers. It competes with the TVS Jupiter 125 in its segment. Both the scooters have a comfortable seating, a refined 125cc petrol engine and multiple colour options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda Activa 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 for the buyers:

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Price

The price of the Honda Activa 125 starts at ₹84,063 (ex-showroom) for the Drum variants. The price of the TVS Jupiter starts at ₹88,174 (ex-showroom) for the Drum Alloy Wheel variant.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Features

The feature list on the Honda Activa 125 comprises of a semi-digital instrument cluster, external fuel-filler cap, LED headlamps, idle start stop system, and more. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, external fuel-filler cap, and more.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Colours

The buyers of the Honda Acitva can opt it from five colour options. On the other hand, the buyers of the TVS Jupiter 125 can choose it from multiple colour options depending on the variant chosen by the customer.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Variants

The Honda Activa 125 is available in six variants to the buyers. On the contrary, the TVS Jupiter 125 has three variants on offer.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Engine Specifications