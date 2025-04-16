Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Which One To Pick Under ₹1 Lakh?

Updated April 16th 2025, 13:11 IST
Activa 125 vs Jupiter 125: The 125cc scooter segment in India has a wide array of options available for the customers to choose from. In this segment, the Honda Activa 125 is a popular scooter among the buyers. It competes with the TVS Jupiter 125 in its segment. Both the scooters have a comfortable seating, a refined 125cc petrol engine and multiple colour options.
Here is a quick comparison of the Honda Activa 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 for the buyers:
The price of the Honda Activa 125 starts at ₹84,063 (ex-showroom) for the Drum variants. The price of the TVS Jupiter starts at ₹88,174 (ex-showroom) for the Drum Alloy Wheel variant.
The feature list on the Honda Activa 125 comprises of a semi-digital instrument cluster, external fuel-filler cap, LED headlamps, idle start stop system, and more. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, external fuel-filler cap, and more.
The buyers of the Honda Acitva can opt it from five colour options. On the other hand, the buyers of the TVS Jupiter 125 can choose it from multiple colour options depending on the variant chosen by the customer.
The Honda Activa 125 is available in six variants to the buyers. On the contrary, the TVS Jupiter 125 has three variants on offer.
The Honda Activa 125 is equipped with a 124cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.14 bhp and 10.9 Nm torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3L. On the other end, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 8.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm torque. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.1L.
Published April 16th 2025, 13:10 IST