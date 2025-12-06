Harley Davidson X440T Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Harley Davidson X440 Updated: Harley-Davidson has launched a new top-spec variant of its X400 series, the X440T, for the Indian market. According to a statement from the bike manufacturer, the design of the bike is tweaked from the rear profile, gets new rider aids compared to the other variants of the X440 and the automaker has also reduced the prices of the bike. Mechanically, the X440T continues with the same 440cc petrol engine, and other components are carried over from the older model.

Talking about its competition, the Harley Davidson X440T stand against the retro-roadster segment motorcycles, which are the Honda CB350, Triumph Speed 400, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Harley-Davidson X440T for the buyers:

Harley Davidson X440T Price

The price of the Harley Davidson X440T is ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has positioned the X440T as the top-spec variant and has reduced the prices of the other variants as well. Additionally, the base variant, Denim, has been discontinued.

Harley Davidson X440T Design

Talking about the design, the Harley Davidson X440T is based on the regular X440. However, the automaker has tweaked the rear profile, and earlier, it had an old straight-cut rear fender and which has now been replaced with a sleeker section, which comes with an integrated tail-light. Additionally, the X440T comes with a new ribbed seat. Coming to the front, it has improved cable management, and with the bar-end mirrors, it helps the X440T to look cleaner and aesthetic.

Harley Davidson X440T Features

One of the biggest updates in the Harley Davidson X440T is it now comes with ride-by-wire technology. Apart from that, it has features like two riding modes: Rain and Road, switchable traction control, and switchable ABS. Additionally, it comes with a panic braking alert as well, which flashes all four indicators under heavy braking.

Harley Davidson X440T Engine Specifications