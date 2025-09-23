Hero Destini 110 2025 Launched in India - What’s New?

Hero Destini Updated: Hero MotoCorp has updated its 110cc scooter, the Destini 110, for the Indian market. According to a statement from Hero, the latest version gets chrome accents, multiple colour options, and the automaker has updated the seat length to 785mm. Regarding features, it has a decent list on offer and remains unchanged mechanically.

"The 110cc scooter segment is the largest and the most competitive in the country, catering to millions of families and young riders alike. With the new Destini 110, we are strengthening our presence in this important category by introducing a versatile yet affordable scooter that can be a trusted companion for everyday mobility.” Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit – Hero MotoCorp, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the updated Hero Destini 110:

What is the price of the Hero Destini 110 2025?

The price of the Hero Destini 110 starts at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX Cast Drum variant and goes to ₹79,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the ZX Cast Disc variant.

What are the colour options in the Hero Destini 110 2025?

The Hero Destini 110 2025 variant is available in multiple colour options to choose from. If you opt for the VX variant, the Destini 110 is available in Eternal White, Matt Steel Grey and Nexus Blue paint shades. However, if you choose the ZX variant, it is available in Aqua Grey, Nexus Blue and Groovy Red paint shades.

What are the features of the Hero Destini 110 2025?

The feature list in the Hero Destini 110 2025 gets minor updates. It has an analogue speedometer with a digital display, a glove box compartment, a boot lamp, and more.

What is the length of the seat of the Hero Destini 110 2025?

As per Hero MotoCorp, the Destini 110 has a seat length of 785mm, which the automaker claims is the longest in the segment.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Hero Destini 110 2025?