Mahindra’s Upcoming Thar Facelift Spied, May Get Thar Roxx Design

Upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift: India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Automotive, launched the Thar 3-Door version in 2020. It was the second generation, which came with a majority of upgrades on the exteriors, interiors, features, and engine options. It became popular instantly and is offered in a 4x2 and a 4x4 option. Recently, the upcoming Thar facelift was spied testing with a new front design, interiors and indicated that it may look like the Thar Roxx. The test model was spotted camouflaged partially, and it seems like Mahindra is less bothered about hiding the elements.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift:

Upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift Exterior Design:

As per the recent spy shots, the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to have a similar grill and round headlamp design as the current Thar Roxx on offer. The test mule was finished in red paint shade, and the front bumper is finished in black shade. Further, it is unclear whether it will come with a LED or halogen fog lamps.

On the side, it is expected to have a new design for the alloy wheels. However, the overall silhouette and the dimensions are likely to remain unchanged.

According to reports, the rear of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to come with a similar tail lamp section as the Thar Roxx.

Upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift Interior

One of the major changes in the interiors expected on the upcoming Thar facelift is the infotainment screen. The spy shots reveal that the testing vehicle of the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to come with the Thar Roxx’s infotainment screen, which is the 10.25-inch unit. Further, the test vehicle is the 4x2 version as it has a single gearknob and may get a similar steering wheel as the Thar Roxx.

Upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift Features

The upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to have features like automatic climate control, manual handbrake, a new infotainment screen, USB charging socket, and others.

Upcoming Mahindra Thar Facelift Engine Options