Hero Glamour X Launched at ₹89,999, Will Rival TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125

New 125cc Bike in Market: Hero MotoCorp has launched a new 125cc motorcycle in its existing lineup, the Glamour X, for the Indian market. The price of the Hero Glamour X starts at ₹89,999 for the base drum variant, and you can choose it from two variants. It is a feature-loaded offering, which includes cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, and others. The Glamour X is equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine. Regarding the competition, it will stand against the TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and other 125cc bikes in the segment.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Hero Glamour X 125

Hero Glamour X Colours

You can choose the Hero Glamour X from five colour options. These are:

Matt Magnetic Silver

Candy Blazing Red

Metallic Nexus Blue

Black Teal Blue

Black Pearl Red

Hero Glamour X Design

The design of the Hero Glamour X is appealing. It has LED headlamps and DRLs in the front, telescopic front suspensions, and wide handlebars. The Glamour X has a 790mm seat height, and it is a single-piece unit. The footpegs are forward-set, and Hero says it offers a relaxed upright seating posture. The rears have a similar design for the LED taillamps, and the chrome on the exhaust enhances the aesthetics.

Hero Glamour X Features

Regarding the feature list, Hero claims it is one of the most feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The list includes cruise control, hazard lamps, 3 riding modes - Eco, Road, Power, a USB Type-C charger, a digital LCD instrument cluster, and others. Additionally, it also has panic brake alerts, Bluetooth connectivity, a gear position indicator, and more.

Hero Glamour X Safety Features

In terms of safety, Hero offers the Glamour X with a front disc brake in the top-spec variant.

Hero Glamour X Engine Specifications

The Hero Glamour X is equipped with a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which produces 11.4 bhp and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Hero Glamour X Price