Top 3 highest selling bikes in March 2025

Bikes with Highest Sales: The two-wheeler segment in India recorded decent sales in March 2025. According to the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the two-wheeler segment recorded total sales of 13,05,588 units in March 2025, having a growth of 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The first position in the motorcycle segment was secured by Hero Splendor Plus. It saw total sales of 3,01,584 units in March. It was followed by Honda Shine and other motorcycles.

Here is a list of the top three motorcycles with the highest sales in March 2025:

Hero Splendor Plus

The first position in March 2025 was secured by Hero Splendor Plus. It saw total sales of 3,01,584 units in March 2025, having a growth of 10.79 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, it saw a 55.63 per cent growth on a month-on-month basis.

What is the price of the Hero Splendor Plus?

The price of the Hero Splendor Plus starts at ₹74,931 (ex-showroom).

Honda Shine 125

The next motorcycle on the list is the Honda Shine 125. It saw total sales of 1,35,383 in March 2025. Shine 125 saw a growth of 12.77 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a marginal decline of 2.07 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

What is the price of the Honda Shine 125?

The price of the Honda Shine 125 starts at ₹83,839 (ex-showroom).

Hero HF Deluxe

The next motorcycle on the list is the Hero HF Deluxe. It is a 100cc motorcycle having a refined petrol engine. It saw total sales of 91,821 units in March 2025. Hero HF Deluxe saw a growth of 9.37 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and a growth of 30.09 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

What is the price of the Hero HF Deluxe?