Hero Vida V2 Launched: Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida V2 series in India. The Vida V2 series in India comes in three variants, Pro, Plus, and Lite. The Vida V2 Lite is the entry-level model, offered with a 2.2kWh battery pack starting at Rs 96,000 (ex-showroom). The design of the Vida V2 has a decent road presence and offers a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, cruise control, and regeneration technology.

"The launch of the VIDA V2, with variants across price segments, represents a significant milestone in our EV journey. We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive ecosystem to customers that ensures a delightful ownership experience with convenient charging solutions and easily accessible service points,” Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said.

Let us look at the specifications of the Hero Vida V2 series in India:

Hero Vida V2 Design:

The design of the Hero Vida V2 is similar to the Vida V1. The front gets an LED headlight setup and there are telescopic suspensions at the front. The placement of the indicators is replaced in the Vida V2 electric scooter.

From the side, it is similar to the Vida V1. The Hero Vida V2 is now available in two new paint schemes, Matte Nexus Blue-Grey and Glossy Sports Red.

At the rear, the design of the alloy wheels remains unchanged and there are proper grab handles for the pillion to hold.

Hero Vida V2 Features:

The feature list on the Hero Vida V2 comprises a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, which is a touchscreen unit as well. This screen offers turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle telematics, and more. The Hero Vida V2 is also equipped with cruise control and keyless entry. The Pro variant of Vida V2 offers four riding modes as well.

Hero Vida V2 Range:

Hero MotoCorp offers Vida V2 series in three variants. The Hero Vida V2 series also comes with swappable battery technology. The base variant Lite comes with a 2.2kWh battery pack and has an IDC range of 94km. The Vida V2 Plus is offered with a 3.44kWh battery pack, having an IDC range of 143km and the Vida V2 Pro has a 3.94kWh battery pack. This offers a maximum range of 165km on a single charge.

Hero Vida V2 Price: