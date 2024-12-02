New Electric Roadster By MG: JSW MG Motor India will be unveiling the MG Cyberster at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. This sports sedan will be the debuting product for the auto manufacturer’s premium retail channel, MG Select. Earlier in 2024, JSW MG Motor India had wrapped off the electric roadster in India. The Cyberster is equipped with electric motors on each axle, which will channel power to all four wheels of the sports sedan. The MG Cyberster will be available on the Select and the company will initially have 12 Select experience centres across India with more being added gradually.

“The MG Cyberster brings that dream to life, blending the timeless allure of classic roadsters with modern technology and inspired innovation. It encapsulates the thrill and charm of a bygone era while appealing to the discerning tastes of new-age luxury customers in India.” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said.

Let us look at the specifications of the MG Cyberster:

MG Cyberster Design:

The design of the MG Cyberster is inspired by the company’s historic sporting heritage. Cyberster has multiple air intakes at the front for better performance. It features all-LED headlights and DRLs and has a sporty appearance. From the side, it runs on low-profile tyres and has a soft lining for the roof as it is a convertible roadster. At the rear, the design is similar to the front. It has an all LED taillights.

MG Cyberster Interiors:

The interiors of the MG Cyberster get a flat-bottomed steering wheel with multiple controls. The centre screen of the Cyberster has physical controls and a touchscreen as well for a better experience.

MG Cyberster Battery Specifications: