Hero Vida VX2 Gets New Battery Variant in India - Check Details

Hero Vida VX2 Variants: Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, Vida, has updated the variant lineup with a new battery pack option for its VX2 EV scooter for the Indian market. According to a statement from Hero Vida, the VX2 EV scooter is now available with a 3.4kWh battery pack in the base variant. Now, you can choose the Hero Vida VX2 base variant, Go, in two battery packs: a 2.2kWh and a 3.4kWh. Regarding the deliveries, Hero says it will begin across the dealerships starting in November 2025.

“The new Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for those who seek more range and efficiency in their commute — conscious of performance, practicality, and purpose. It reinforces our commitment to empowering everyday mobility and moving India towards a cleaner, better tomorrow.” Ms Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Hero Vida VX2 for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Hero Vida VX2 Go variant?

The Hero Vida VX2 3.4kWh Go variant is priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi after subsidies). However, Vida says you can also choose it with the BaaS, wherein the price starts at ₹60,000 (ex-showroom) and with a pay-per-kilometre cost of ₹0.90.

How much is the range from the 3.4kWh battery pack in the Hero Vida VX2?

As per Hero Vida, the VX2 Go variant with a 3.4kWh battery pack has a real-world range of 100 km. It comes with a dual removable battery setup, which helps you to charge them anywhere at your convenience.

What are the motor specifications of the Hero Vida VX2?

The motor in the Hero Vida VX2 makes 8.046 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque.

What are the features of the Hero Vida VX2?

The Hero Vida VX2 gets LED headlamps, LED taillamps, two riding modes: Eco and Ride, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

What is the top speed of the Hero Vida VX2?

The Hero Vida VX2 has a claimed top speed of 70 km/h.

How practical is the Hero Vida VX2?

Hero says the Vida VX2 has an under-seat storage of 27.2L, which is decent enough to store your stuff, and the flat footboard helps in comfortable commuting.