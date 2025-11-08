Upcoming EV SUVs in India: India’s electric vehicle market recently saw multiple additions in multiple segments in the recent times. Automakers are gearing up and are poised for a surge, as they are offering fresh designs, big batteries for more range and a more feature-rich cabin that suits indian buyers. Recently, Tata Motors launched its Harrier EV, which comes with an AWD setup, Kia India introduced the Carens Clavis EV, and global automakers like Vinfast also launched their two EV SUVs, VF 6 and VF 7, in India. Whether you are looking for a budget EV SUV for your daily driving or want to take it for some fun and adventure, there are multiple offerings for every buyer’s preference.

Here are the most anticipated upcoming EV SUVs to launch in India:

Mahindra XEV 9S

The first EV SUV on the list is the Mahindra XEV 9S. The Indian automaker has recently teased the interiors of its upcoming XEV 9S, in which it is visible that the EV SUV will come with a two-spoke steering wheel, a triple-screen layout like the XEV 9E, and it will come with a sliding second row. Regarding features, we can confirm that it will come with a panoramic sunroof, rear sliding seats, and others. The XEV 9S will be manufactured on the INGLO platform; however, the mechanics and the range are still under wraps. The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S will be revealed on November 26-27, 2025.

Tata Sierra EV

The next EV SUV on the list, which is expected to launch in the coming month, is the Tata Sierra EV. Recently, a test mule under heavy camouflage was spotted, and the suspension setup was visible. The Sierra EV will come with a multi-link suspension setup, which is also present in the Harrier EV. The upcoming Sierra EV will have a similar design to the regular ICE Sierra, and some of the key features will include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and others. Regarding the battery and the range, it is expected to borrow the same 65kWh and the 75kWh battery pack from the Harrier EV. The Sierra EV is expected to launch by the end of November 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The third EV SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is the first EV SUV in the brand’s lineup, which has an all-new design, is feature-rich and will come with two battery packs. The automaker first revealed it earlier this year, and it will be a feature-rich offering in the segment. Some of the key features offered in the e Vitara are a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others. However, the Indian-spec variant will be a FWD setup and misses out on AWD. The e Vitara will be offered in two battery packs, and the claimed range is more than 500 km. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are expected to be announced in December 2025.