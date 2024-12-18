Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Xpulse 200 4v Dakar Edition: Hero MotoCorp launched the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition in India. This special edition is based on the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro. It has enhanced visuals, but the company claims it is designed for adventure enthusiasts. This special edition remains mechanically unchanged.

Here is a look at the specifications, price and visuals of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition:

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Design

The motorcycle's design remains unchanged, but it has received sportier upgrades. It has Dakar-inspired decals, and the fuel tank has a Dakar logo and a silhouette of a bike dune bashing with coordinates. The company offers this special edition in a single-colour option, Gloss Goldfish Silver. The rear profile also gets new decals and stickers.

The bike comes with 21-inch front tyres and 18-inch rear spoke tyres. Regarding braking, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition comes with front and rear discs for better braking performance.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Suspension

The special edition motorcycle is based on the Pro version. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition has an adjustable front suspension, 250 mm of travel, and 270 mm of ground clearance. The company claims that this ground clearance will help in better off-road adventures.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Features

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition has ABS, which offers driving modes. It offers Road, Rally, and off-road modes. However, other features on the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition are knuckle guards for protection, a rally-styled windshield, and a USB charger.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Engine Specifications

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition is powered by a 199.6cc single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 18.9BHP and 17.35 Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Price