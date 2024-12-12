Honda Dio to Hero Pleasure: Top 5 Most Affordable Scooters in India

Most Affordable Scooters in India: The scooter segment in India has a wide array of options available for customers. India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, and Honda Motorcycles offer scooters with 100cc or 110cc scooters. In India, the most affordable scooter is the Hero MotoCorp’s Pleasure+. Pleasure+ is powered by a 110cc engine.

Let us look at the top five most affordable scooters in India:

Hero Pleasure+

Hero Pleasure+ is the most affordable ICE scooter in India. It is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 8BHP and 8.7Nm torque. Hero offers Pleasure+ in two variants and six colour options. The price of Hero Pleasure+ is Rs 70,577 for the LX variant.

TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110 is the most affordable offering from the TVS Motor Company in India. It is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 7.7BHP and 8.8Nm torque. TVS offers it in two variants and six colour options. The price of TVS Zest 110 is Rs 73,728 for the Standard variant.

Honda Dio

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India offers Dio as the entry-level scooter in the market. Dio comes with a 109cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 7.75BHP and 9.03Nm torque. Honda offers Dio in three variants and nine colour options. The price of the Honda Dio is Rs 75,409 for the Standard variant.

Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom comes with a sporty styling. Xoom comes with a 110cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 8.05BHP and 8.7Nm torque. Hero Xoom is the first scooter, which offered cornering lights. Hero MotoCorp offers Xoom in four variants and six colour options. The price of the Hero Xoom starts at Rs 75,656 (ex-showroom) for the base LX variant.

Hero Destini Prime: