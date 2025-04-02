KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX - Which 250cc Adventure Tourer to Opt Under ₹3 Lakh in India?

KTM vs Suzuki: The adventure tourer motorcycle segment is gradually picking up pace among biker enthusiasts in India. Under a budget of ₹3 lakh, KTM offers the 250 Adventure to buyers and the Suzuki V-Strom SX is competing against each other. Both the motorcycles are equipped with a 249cc petrol engine, have off-road capabilities and are budget adventure-tourer motorcycles.

Here is a comparison of the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX for the buyers:

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Design

The design of the KTM 250 Adventure is sporty and aggressive. It has off-road spec tyres and a windscreen, and the tank is placed on the higher side, giving it an adventure tourer appearance. The Suzuki V-Strom SX has a sharper fairing, similar tyres and a slightly smaller windscreen as compared to the KTM 250 Adventure.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Suspensions

The KTM 250 Adventure has up-side-down forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. The Suzuki V-Strom SX has regular telescopic forks at the front and a single mono-shock suspension at the rear.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Features

The feature list on the KTM 250 Adventure consists of LED headlamps, a USB-C charging port, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS with off-road modes, and others.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX has an LED headlight, an LED taillight, Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, a USB charging socket, and more.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Engine

The KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with a 248cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 30.5BHP and 25Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter. On the other hand, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled petrol engine delivering 26.5BHP and 22.2Nm torque, linked to a six-speed gearbox.

KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Price