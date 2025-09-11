Honda Activa, Dio, Other Bikes Get Price Drop After GST 2.0 - Check Full Model List

GST 2.0 Price Drop: Since the Union government has reduced the Goods and Services Tax, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has announced a price reduction for its vehicles for the Indian market. According to a statement from Honda, the major price drop is witnessed by the CB350 and the CB350 RS, followed by other motorcycles and scooters in the lineup. However, Honda says that the automaker is currently evaluating the impact of the new 40 per cent GST slab on the premium motorcycles.

Here’s a quick rundown of the price drop on multiple Honda models after GST 2.0:

Honda Activa 110 Price Update

The price of the Honda Activa starts at ₹81,045 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Activa 110 will see a dip of up to ₹7,874.

Honda Dio 110 Price Update

The price of the Honda Dio 110 starts at ₹75,026 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Dio 110 will see a dip of up to ₹7,157.

Honda Activa 125 Price Update

The price of the Honda Activa 125 starts at ₹96,270 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Activa 125 will see a dip of up to ₹8,259.

Honda Dio 125 Price Update

The price of the Honda Dio 125 starts at ₹92,217 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Dio 125 will see a dip of up to ₹8,042.

Honda Shine 100 Price Update

The price of the Shine 100 starts at ₹68,862 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Shine 100 will see a dip of up to ₹5,672.

Honda Shine 100 DX Price Update

The price of the Honda Shine 100 DX starts at ₹75,950 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Shine 100 DX will see a dip of up to ₹6,256.

Honda Livo 125 Price Update

The price of the Honda Livo 125 starts at ₹86,974 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Livo 125 will see a dip of up to ₹7,165.

Honda Shine 125 Price Update

The price of the Honda Shine 125 starts at ₹90,341 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Shine 125 will see a dip of up to ₹7,443.

Honda SP125 Price Update

The price of the SP125 starts at ₹93,247 (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the SP125 will see a dip of up to ₹8,447.

Honda CB125 Hornet Price Update

The price of the Honda CB125 Hornet starts at ₹1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the CB125 Hornet will see a dip of up to ₹9,229.

Honda Unicorn Price Update

The price of the Honda Unicorn starts at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Unicorn will see a dip of up to ₹9,948.

Honda SP160 Price Update

The price of the SP160 starts at ₹1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the SP160 will see a dip of up to ₹10,635.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Price Update

The price of the Honda Hornet 2.0 starts at ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the Hornet 2.0 will see a dip of up to ₹13,026.

Honda NX200 Price Update

The price of the NX200 starts at ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the NX200 will see a dip of up to ₹13,978.

Honda CB350 H’ness Price Update

The price of the Honda CB350 H’ness starts at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the CB350 H’ness will see a dip of up to ₹18,598.

Honda CB350RS Price Update

The price of the CB350RS starts at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, the cost of the CB350RS will see a dip of up to ₹18,857.

